Photos: Queen Elizabeth Meets with Victims of Manchester Suicide Bomb Attack

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

91-year old English monarch Queen Elizabeth II has visited some of the victims of the tragic suicide bomb attack on Manchester Arena which occurred on Monday night shortly after U.S. singer Ariana Grande’s concert. The attack left 22 persons (including children) dead and dozens injured. Earlier the week, the Queen sympathised with the families of the […]

