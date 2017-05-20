PHOTOS: Released Chibok girls’ parents arrive Abuja

The parents of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls who were released after being held for more than three years by Boko Haram, are currently in Abuja where they will be reuniting with the family.

Recall that Nigeria’s Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan, had on May 11 promised that the students’ parents will travel from the remote northeastern town in Borno state to meet their daughters in the capital, Abuja.

More photos after the cut;







