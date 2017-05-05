Photos; See What Happened To A Brave Man Who Squared Up To An Ostrich. – Gistmaster (blog)
Photos; See What Happened To A Brave Man Who Squared Up To An Ostrich.
An ostrich attacked a man and knocked him over backwards. Tienie Van Wyk was standing in front of the ostrich in North West Province, South Africa, when it flared its wings in anger. The engineer was mauled with series of pecks and kicks, before the …
