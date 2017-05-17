Photos: Sheebah teams up with Roden Y and Fik Fameica in new video shoot

Team No Sleep queen Sheebah Karungi is working on a brand new video.

Dubbed “Sitani Tonkema,” she teamed with rising rapper Fik Fameica and fellow Team No Sleep singer Roden Y.

According to the singers, it was a fun shoot and their fans should expect a splendid video.

The video is expected to come out very soon.

Here are some photos from the video shoot.

