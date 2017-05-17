Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Shina Peller Celebrates 41st Birthday In Style, Hosts Celebrities To Dinner

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment, Photos | 0 comments

The Quilox night club owner, Shina Peller, who has been dubbed the ‘King of night life’ celebrated his 41st birthday in style some days ago. The Lagos socialite had several well meaning Nigerians especially from the entertainment industry around on May 14 as he celebrated his birthday with a week long celebration. Shina Peller over…

The post Photos: Shina Peller Celebrates 41st Birthday In Style, Hosts Celebrities To Dinner appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.