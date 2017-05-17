Photos: Shina Peller Celebrates 41st Birthday In Style, Hosts Celebrities To Dinner

The Quilox night club owner, Shina Peller, who has been dubbed the ‘King of night life’ celebrated his 41st birthday in style some days ago. The Lagos socialite had several well meaning Nigerians especially from the entertainment industry around on May 14 as he celebrated his birthday with a week long celebration. Shina Peller over…

The post Photos: Shina Peller Celebrates 41st Birthday In Style, Hosts Celebrities To Dinner appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

