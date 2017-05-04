Photos: Singer Jackie O treated to a surprise baby shower

Songbird Jackie O will soon welcome her new bundle of joy to the world.

We have learnt that the former Obsessions singer was treated to a surprise baby shower last weekend. This after she shared photos on social media.

“My friends and family just threw me a surprise baby shower! I’ve no more tears left in me,” she wrote online.

Jackie O is expecting a baby girl, her second child with hubby Creamier Mugerwa. The couple is already blessed with another daughter.

Here are photos of Jackie O at the baby shower:

