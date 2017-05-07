Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Some of the rescued 82 Chibok girls

Posted on May 7, 2017

Chibok girls: Some of newly rescued 82 Chibok school girls at DSS Hospital in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan

82 Chibok schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram militants
2 o the 82 Chibok schoolgirls freed
Another 2 of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram
One of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls set free by Boko Haram

