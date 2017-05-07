Photos: Some of the rescued 82 Chibok girls

Chibok girls: Some of newly rescued 82 Chibok school girls at DSS Hospital in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan



The post Photos: Some of the rescued 82 Chibok girls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

