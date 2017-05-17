Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Suspended Lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin And His Family At His 40th Birthday Celebration

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Suspended Nigerian lawmaker and former chairman of the Senate Appropriation committee, Abdulmumin Jibrin celebrated his 40th birthday in style. The suspended lawmaker whose wife’s photos went viral after she displayed stunning beauty as she flaunted her baby bump was pictured with his family as he celebrated his 40th birthday. Jibrin who had a quiet 40th…

The post Photos: Suspended Lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin And His Family At His 40th Birthday Celebration appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.