Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: The Luxury Life Of Nigerian Music Executive With $15million Diamond Grill On His Teeth

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

A Nigerian record label executive has joined the likes of Lil Wayne, Birdman and Lil Jon in acquiring an expensive taste. The Nigerian music executive, Randy Wayne is the proud owner of a luxury diamond grill for his teeth estimated to be worth about $15million. The rich-and-flaunting-it executive controls the affairs of “We The Business…

The post Photos: The Luxury Life Of Nigerian Music Executive With $15million Diamond Grill On His Teeth appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.