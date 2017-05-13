Photos: Three Of Nigerian Billionaire Businessman, Mohammed Indimi’s Children Graduate With MBAs From American University

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Mohammed Indimi’s children have graduated from an American University. The billionaire businessman who was last year criticized for donating the sum of $14 million to an American university had three of his children graduate with MBAs from the Lynn University in Florida. Present at the graduation ceremony were the president’s daughter, Zahra…

The post Photos: Three Of Nigerian Billionaire Businessman, Mohammed Indimi’s Children Graduate With MBAs From American University appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

