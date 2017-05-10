Photos: Tinubu, Ambode at APC stakeholders meeting in Lagos
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and other at the Stakeholders meeting ahead of the Local Government Elections at Party Secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba, on Wednesday.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd left); his Deputy, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule (left); National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (middle); APC Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, Otunba Henry Ajomale (2nd right) and Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila (right) during the APC Stakeholders meeting ahead of the Local Government Elections at Party Secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd right); National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (right); Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule (2nd left) and Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (left) during the APC Stakeholders meeting ahead of the Local Government Elections at Party Secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, with National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, Otunba Henry Ajomale (right) during the APC Stakeholders meeting ahead of the Local Government Elections at Party Secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
The post
Photos: Tinubu, Ambode at APC stakeholders meeting in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.
Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Also, Like us on facebook
Related
Comments
Be the First to Comment!