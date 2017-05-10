Photos: Tinubu, Ambode at APC stakeholders meeting in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and other at the Stakeholders meeting ahead of the Local Government Elections at Party Secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba, on Wednesday.

The post Photos: Tinubu, Ambode at APC stakeholders meeting in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

