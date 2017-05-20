Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Tinubu, Ambode, others celebrate Eyo Festival in Lagos

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Kusenla III and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during the Eyo Festival as part of activities marking the Lagos @50 celebrations at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island, on Saturday, May 20, 2017
Some Eyo displaying during its Festival as part of activities marking the Lagos @50 celebrations at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island, on Saturday, May 20, 2017
Some Eyo displaying during its Festival as part of activities marking the Lagos @50 celebrations at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island, on Saturday, May 20, 2017
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd left); Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Kusenla III (middle); wife of the Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (3rd right); APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (2nd right); Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (right); wife of Oba Elegushi, Olori Aramide during the Eyo Festival as part of activities marking the Lagos @50 celebrations at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island, on Saturday, May 20, 2017
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd left); Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (2nd left); Co-Chairman, Lagos @50 Committee, Mr. Hakeem Fasinro (left);Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu I (3rd right); APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (2nd right) and Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Kusenla III (right) during the Eyo Festival as part of activities marking the Lagos @50 celebrations at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island, on Saturday, May 20, 2017
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (left), with retired Justice George Oguntade (right) and his wife, Modupe (middle) during the Eyo Festival as part of activities marking the Lagos @50 celebrations at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island, on Saturday, May 20, 2017

The post Photos: Tinubu, Ambode, others celebrate Eyo Festival in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

