Photos: Toke Makinwa’s Divorce Case Against Maje Ayida Kicks Off

Nigerian OAP and vlogger, Toke Makinwa who was some months ago sued by her ex-husband, Maje Ayida over alleged false claims contained in her book, On Becoming has taken to her social media page to react to the kick off of her divorce hearing. The OAP who has been on tour promoting her book appeared…

The post Photos: Toke Makinwa’s Divorce Case Against Maje Ayida Kicks Off appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

