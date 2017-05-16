Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos & Video: Police in Edo chain man to Hilux, drag him along the road

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Facebook user, Irabor Franklyn, has taken to the platform to disclose how he was assaulted alongside others by officers of the Nigeria Police Force Esige Division in Benin city, Edo State, for pleading with them (police officers) not to drag a young man chained to the back of their hilux along the road.

Although he never disclosed why the guy was chained to the Police van, but according to him, the incident happened on May 15th, around 1st East Circular Road and Sopkonba road junction, Benin City.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Here’s what he wrote and more photos;

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.