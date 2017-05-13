Photos: Wedding of ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo’s son, Olujuwon to Temitope Adebutu

Olujuwon, son of former president Obasanjo and Temitope, daughter of billionaire businessman, Chief Kessington Adebutu, aka Baba Ijebu had their church wedding earlier today in Lagos.

Guests at the wedding included royal fathers, past and present National Assembly members, captains of industries, members of the diplomatic corps and a host of others.

See more photos after the cut…



