Photos: ‘Wicked’ dad assaults 3-year-old child for defecating in bedroom

A 3-year-old child, Kwabena has been left with a swollen mouth and scars on his body, after his 45-year-old dad, Mr Anokye from Oseikwame in Asunafo North, Brong Ahafo Region, Ghana, reportedly assaulted him. The heartless dad who has been arrested by Mmim Police, was said to have ‘caned the little boy mercilessly for allegedly defecating in the bedroom.’

Here are more photos of the assaulted child, shared on Facebook by Nana;



