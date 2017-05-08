Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos/Videos From Davido And His Baby Mama’s Baby Shower

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Davido who has been in Atlanta in preparation for the birth of his second child and daughter with his baby mama held a baby shower yesterday. The singer who already revealed his daughter’s name to be Hailey had friends and well wishers around at the event. There were games and many more at…

The post Photos/Videos From Davido And His Baby Mama’s Baby Shower appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.