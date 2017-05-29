Pages Navigation Menu

Phyno blows Hot over False Report

Posted on May 29, 2017

This morning, we reported the allegations leveled against American singer Pia Mia as her new release “I’m A Fan” sounded exactly like Phyno‘s record of the same title. Phyno however has spoken for the first time since the allegations unfolded responding to an article featured on Pulse Nigeria alleging that he released the song first but without […]

