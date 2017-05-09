Phyno Goes Into Acting, To Feature In A New Movie – ”Lion Heart”
Phyno fyno features in genevieves lions heart movie on his first acting debut..let’s see what the obago crooner has got to offer lolz
Other stars in the “Lion Heart” movie include Pete Edochie, Nkem Owoh Osuofia, Chika Okpala Zebudaya
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
The post Phyno Goes Into Acting, To Feature In A New Movie – ”Lion Heart” appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!