Phyno Rapper makes acting debut, joins cast of Genevieve Nnaji's "Lion Heart"
Information Nigeria
Phyno Rapper makes acting debut, joins cast of Genevieve Nnaji's "Lion Heart"
Pulse Nigeria
Phyno has been revealed as the latest addition to the cast of the anticipated movie, "Lion Heart." The rapper is making his acting debut alongside his friend and colleague, Peter Okoye, in the movie which is also Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut. play.
