Physically challenged persons sue Agip over welfare packages

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—ORGANI-SATION of Isoko Persons with Physical disabilities, OIPPD, has instituted a suit against the Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC, over the alleged unwillingness of the company to release welfare packages meant for the organisation as part of the company’s corporate responsibility to persons living with disabilities in its areas of operations.

Also joined in the suit before a Delta State High Court sitting in Oleh, is the company’s Community Relation Manager.

OIPPD, in its statement of claim, is asking the court for an order, directing the defendants to “jointly or severally” disclose to the claimant, the nature of the welfare packages in the last five years allegedly released to the Community Relations Department for persons living with disabilities in the operational area of the company in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

Emphasizing that the 543 members of OIPPD were the people entitled to the welfare packages of the company for persons living with disabilities in the area, the statement alleged that the Community Relation Department has been withholding the said packages.

It said that the claimant had carried out a protest to the company’s flow station on July 21, 2016 over the matter, alleging that the second defendant ignored a letter written to him to formally demand for the welfare packages.

