Physically challenged youths receive N13.5m interest-free loan in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU— NO fewer than 150 physically challenged and special needs people, yesterday, received N5 million interest-free micro credit loans in Enugu.

Similarly, another set of 20 youths in the state were empowered with N8.5 million to start their businesses.

The physically challenged persons, who are graduates of Bina Foundation, were trained in different vocational skills such as tailoring/fashion designs, shoe and bag making, bead making and wire works, catering, cosmetology, TV/GSM phone repairs among other trades.

Presenting the loans to them, President/Founder of Bina Foundation, Mrs. Ifeoma Atuegwu said the organization did not feel satisfied with the start-up work equipment, money and further capacity building workshop given them earlier, hence the interest-free loans.

Atuegwu said:“The foundation is driven by an unquenchable passion to help her past students with disability to escape poverty, build up capital to start or expand their small businesses and empower them to provide for their families, boost their dignity and contribute to UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

The benefactor and CEO of Softran Systems Enterprise Limited, Chief Chris Onyekachi, admonished the beneficiaries to stick to their business proposals in spending the money given to them.

He pledged his continued support to the development of the youths and urged those who could not benefit from the grants to be hopeful.

“The Vice President of the Enugu State Youth Council, Mr. Samuel Udenta, who represented the President of the council, Comrade Nnaemeka Agada, said that one of the key objectives of the group is initiating youth development projects and activities with the aim of encouraging the active participation of the youth in the processes of their own empowerment.

The post Physically challenged youths receive N13.5m interest-free loan in Enugu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

