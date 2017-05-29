PIB: Removal of host communities’ fund, anti-Niger Delta —NNYM

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—NDOKWA National Youth Movement, NNYM, yesterday, condemned the removal of the host community development funds from the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, PIGB, passed by the Senate, describing it as anti-Niger Delta and a slap on the face of oil bearing communities in the region.

NNYM, in a statement by its National Secretary, Presley Idi, lamented the silence on the enforcement of the Local Content Act in the bill, saying its passage “has further confirmed our belief that Nigeria hates anything that concerns the Niger Delta.

“How can we explain the removal of funds that were supposed to be set aside for the development of our communities that are being devastated and left in ruins by oil exploration and production, with the effect lasting for generations.

“Is this not the height of wickedness and to think that we also have legislators from the region who are part of the Senate is only making us feel worthless.

“The 10 per cent of whatever these companies make that was earlier earmarked to be set aside for the development of the host communities is nothing compared to the sufferings our people go through on a daily basis, the health risks, the environmental hazards, the water pollutions, and the many other crisis arising from their presence in our communities. So the host community development funds and the total implementation of the Local Content Act are the minimum our people deserve.

“There is nothing worth celebrating. So, anyone, especially those from the Niger Delta, jumping up in excitement that this bill has been passed, should know that they are only rejoicing that our people have been pushed deeper into bondage,” it said.

“If truly this All Progressives Congress, APC government is interested in securing lasting peace in the region, the bill should be redrafted with a very clear provision made for both the Host Community Development Funds and the Local Content Act.”

The post PIB: Removal of host communities’ fund, anti-Niger Delta —NNYM appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

