Pictures: Burna Boy’s Opening Show From His ‘Outside Tour’ At Playstation Theater, New York

Popular Nigerian Artist Burna Boy kicked off his Outside US Tour in New York on the 6th of May, 2017 at the Playstation Theater in Times Square featuring Special Performances by Swizz Beatz and Jidenna.

Against all odds, Burna Boy treated fans to what is said to be one of his best shows yet produced by Goldenvoice (AEG Live) and W&R Projects.

Enjoy the pictures

Watch the video of Burna Boy and guest artists in concert in New York

Photo Credits: @_enocheshun

The post Pictures: Burna Boy’s Opening Show From His ‘Outside Tour’ At Playstation Theater, New York appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

