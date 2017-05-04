Pages Navigation Menu

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reportedly Close To Joining Paris Saint-Germain

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the verge of signing for Paris Saint-Germain, report Bild.

According to the German publication, Aubameyang has met with PSG sporting director Patrick Kluivert in Paris on Wednesday night and talks are at an advanced stage.

The deal could be secured after the German Cup Final on May 27.

Bild say the deal, because of Dortmund’s desire to get as much as possible for the Gabonese striker, would be worth around €70m.

Kicker report that Dortmund have received no offers for Aubameyang and no officials at the club have been informed of talks between the striker and PSG.

