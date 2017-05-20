Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoops Bundesliga golden boot – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoops Bundesliga golden boot
Daily Mail
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became only the second African player after Tony Yeboah to win the golden boot in Germany after scoring twice on the final day of the Bundesliga season. Aubameyang scored a last-gasp winner to earn Borussia Dortmund a 4-3 …
Bundesliga Aubameyang brace fires Dortmund into Champions League
Reus perfect in thrilling win over Bremen
