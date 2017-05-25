PIGB: APC commends Senate on passage

Abuj – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Senate on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), saying the party was working to deliver on its campaign promises.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Thursday in Abuja, the party said the Bill aimed to reform the oil and gas industry toward greater transparency and accountability.

The party said that the Bill had ‘’languished’’ in the various chambers of the National Assembly for about 12 years but took the purposeful and dedicated APC-led Senate to pass it.

“We are very excited that the Bill was passed today after about 12 years delay.

“We specially commend the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, for his focused leadership of the 8th Senate,’’ it said.

It said that the Senate had produced several legislative actions that had positively affected the lives of Nigerians, promoted good governance and advanced ongoing efforts to rebuild the country.

It added that the passage of the Bill was an indication that the country`s legislators were diligent and reform-minded, and committed to fulfilling the party`s campaign promises to Nigerians.

The party, however, called on the House of Representatives to follow the example of the Senate by also promptly passing the PIGB.

It urged Nigerians to continue to support and cooperate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration and the National Assembly.

This, it said, was critical as they continued to make laws and execute projects to improve the well-being of Nigerians. (NAN)

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

