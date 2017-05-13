Pages Navigation Menu

Pine Fraud: Prosecute Lawal, others or incur wrath of Nigerians – Sani

Posted on May 13, 2017

The federal government has no option but to prosecute embattled and suspended Secretary to the government of the federation, BabchirLawal and other government officials indicted for fraud over humanitarian services in the North East because of valid facts emanating from research carried out by the Senate special committee that investigated activities of the presidential initiative […]

