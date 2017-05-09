Pinnick Assumes Hayatou’s Role at CAF

The appointment was announced on Monday at the inaugural meeting of the new CAF Executive Committee in Manama, Bahrain, where the 67th FIFA Congress begins on Tuesday.

It is the first time in CAF’s 60-year history that a Nigerian would head AFCON’s LOC.

Pinnick was also named the president of CAF’s Media Committee, which was vacated by Benin Republic FA boss, Anjorin Moucharafou, who the Nigerian floored at the CAF elections in Ethiopia in March to become a CAF Executive Committee member.

President of the Zimbabwe Football Federation, Philip Chiyangwa, is the deputy president of the AFCON committee.

Also on Monday, Ghana FA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, was named CAF Executive Committee’s 1st vice-president, with Omani Constant Selemani (DR Congo) the 2nd vice-president.

President, South Africa Football Association, Danny Jordaan, was appointed chairman of the Marketing and TV Committee, while 1988 African Player of the Year, Kalusha Bwalya, heads the Technical and Development Committee.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Pinnick Assumes Hayatou’s Role at CAF appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

