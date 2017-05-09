Pages Navigation Menu

Pinnick heads AFCON, Media Committees of CAF

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

PRESIDENT of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, as president of two high profile committees of the body. The NFF boss will oversee the Africa Cup of Nations committee which will see him in charge of the organization of all nations cup tournaments. Former CAF […]

