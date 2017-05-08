Pages Navigation Menu

Pinnick named President of AFCON, Media Committee – Nigeria Football Federation

Nigeria Football Federation

Pinnick named President of AFCON, Media Committee
Nigeria Football Federation
President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been appointed the President of the Organizing Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations – the most important committee in the workings of the Confederation of African Football

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

