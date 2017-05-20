Pages Navigation Menu

Pinnick says environment problem in administering Nigerian football

Posted on May 20, 2017

Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), says that administering football in the country is not difficult but having the right environment to do it is the problem. Pinnick made the assertion in a statement by John Mayaki, the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday in Benin. The statement said that Pinnick spoke at a dinner hosted by the Edo Government on Friday to honour him on his elevation into the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Board and FIFA.

