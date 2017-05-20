Pinnick says environment problem in administering Nigerian football

Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), says that administering football in the country is not difficult but having the right environment to do it is the problem.

Pinnick made the assertion in a statement by John Mayaki, the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday in Benin.

The statement said that Pinnick spoke at a dinner hosted by the Edo Government on Friday to honour him on his elevation into the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Board and FIFA.

According to Pinnick, the country has persons with football experiences and those interested in repositioning the game but the right environment to do so is difficult to come by.

“If we have the required support and sponsorship, we will create the enabling environment for Nigerian football to develop.

“I want to say that I have members of the NFF executive committee that believe in my vision and mission to develop and propel Nigerian football to the highest level politically or otherwise.

“I will say today that running Nigerian football is not difficult but it is the environment that is difficult.

“We have the caliber of people, so it is just the environment that is difficult but by the grace of God, we are getting it right,’’ the statement said.

“We have secured a sponsorship in the history of Nigeria that none has secured, at least for the next five years, you will not hear again that our coaches are being owed.

“In the next few weeks, we will announce about three sponsorships that will shake the fabric of the country.

“And I can assure you that the story of Nigerian football, like I keep saying, is only a journey not a destination, but by God’s grace we shall get there.’’

It also said that one of the problems confronting football development in the country was playing the politics at the global level and assured that “we will be at the frontier of this via directional leadership’’.

The statement quoted Obaseki as saying that “it is worthwhile to celebrate our own who has been elevated into executive positions in CAF and FIFA.’’

It said that apart from God’s favour, Pinnick’s hard works and commitment earned him the elevation into the lofty football bodies.

“If you do not celebrate your own, nobody will; by celebrating him, we are challenging him to go and do it.

“All the things that you have complained about Nigerian football, it is now your responsibility to come and fix it.

“We are truly proud of you; we are looking up to you, we believe that you do not only owe it a duty to yourself but the country.

“Our race is to reposition sports, particularly football the way it should be,’’ the statement said.

It added that the governor also pledged the support of the Edo people to the NFF president who grew up and had his education in the state.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

