Pipeline vandalisation: DSS accuses EFCC of shielding Jonathan’s ex-aide – The Eagle Online

Pipeline vandalisation: DSS accuses EFCC of shielding Jonathan's ex-aide

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Pipeline vandalisation: DSS accuses EFCC of shielding Jonathan's ex-aide
The Department of State Services has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of shielding Kingsley Kuku, a former Special Adviser on the Presidential Amnesty Programme to former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, from prosecution.

