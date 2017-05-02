Pages Navigation Menu

DSS accuse EFCC of protecting Kingsley Kuku – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 2, 2017


DSS accuse EFCC of protecting Kingsley Kuku
The DSS says a federal government agency is protecting a former special adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta Affairs, Kingsley Kuku from prosecution. Nigeria's secret police however refused to name the agency involved in the matter.
