PIPUL TV, NNL sign N100m broadcast deal

Nigerian-based Regional IPTV (Internet Protocol television (IPTV) service provider for West Africa, PIPUL TV, has signed a N100,000,000 broadcast rights agreement with the third-tier Nigeria Nationwide League One for one year. The deal is expected to begin on 8 July.

In a media briefing held in Lagos yesterday the Chairman of the PIPUL TV, Benjamin Okorafor, presented a dummy cheque for the amount and gave details of the deal.

“It’s not as if we have money to throw around, we just want to associate with the brand and help it grow,” Okorafor said. “We have three sports channels which will help us brooadcast three live games every week.

“We want foreigners to sit in the comfort of their homes to watch our leagues and spot talents or even bring theirs to come and feature here.”

PIPUL TV also have broadcast rights to the Major League Soccer, LaLiga Santander, Chinese Super League and the English Premier League.

Meanwhile the Chairman of the NLO Alkali Mohammed added that the agreement will help grow the league.

“We will uplift grassroots league and give hope to our youths,” he said

The post PIPUL TV, NNL sign N100m broadcast deal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

