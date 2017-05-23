Pique: Buffon Deserves Ballon d’Or

Barcelona defender , Gérard Pique believes Juventus goalie , Gianluigi Buffon deserves to win the Ballon d’Or for his club exploits.

Buffon is set to captain his side in the champions league final against Real Madrid come June 3.

Buffon has won eight scudetto titles , five supercoppa italiana and three coppa italia titles, but is yet to win the champions league and has also won the world cup.

Even though Pique thinks Messi should win another Ballon d’Or, he feels the veteran goalie deserves it also.

“Messi this year will win the Golden Shoe as top scorer and deserves the Ballon d’Or again,” Pique told Mediaset in Italy.

“But if you must look at the trophies then Buffon has won the Scudetto, the Coppa Italia and can win the Champions League.

“He deserves it for his career and also for this season and it would be good for another goalkeeper to win it after [Lev] Yashin.”

