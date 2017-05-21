Pique misses title-deciding La Liga finale

Barcelona will be without influential defender Gerard Pique for their pivotal final La Liga game of the season home to Eibar on Sunday as the Spanish international recovers from a stomach virus.

Pique spent a day in hospital and missed the 4-1 win at Las Palmas last week.

Barca said in a statement that Pique is “recovering and readapting” to training with the hope of being fit for the Copa del Rey final against Alaves on May 27.

The Catalans need to beat Eibar to have any hope of winning a third consecutive La Liga title.

However, their destiny is not in their own hands as they also need Real Madrid to lose at Malaga.

