Piracy: How House of Reps members kill actors – Saidi Balogun

Iconic actor, Saidi Balogun, is of the opinion that members of the House of Representatives especially those who are in charge of passing anti-piracy laws, indirectly have a hand in the death of many actors across the country. The actor who was spotted at the unveiling of the movie, ‘Banana Island Ghost,’ said that most …

The post Piracy: How House of Reps members kill actors – Saidi Balogun appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

