Planned Abuja bombing: Group urges IGP, DSS to arrest journalist

INCORPORATED Trustees of Overt Legacy and Human Development Initiative, yesterday, asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, and the director-general, Department of State Services, DSS, to arrest and prosecute a journalist, Ahmad Salkida, alongside his Boko Haram counterpart for threatening to bomb the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

