Planning your vacation? Airbnb plays tour guide with its updated For You tab

Earlier this week, the vacation rentals site announced a redesign to the online Airbnb experience, including a new For You tab, which promises to offer “a personalized doorway to discover homes to stay in and things to do.”

The post Planning your vacation? Airbnb plays tour guide with its updated For You tab appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

