Plans for Europe-wide free WiFi network revealed – ITProPortal

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Plans for Europe-wide free WiFi network revealed
Free Wi-Fi connectivity will soon be coming to public spaces such as parks, squares, public buildings, and hospitals all over the EU thanks to a new agreement. This comes after the European Parliament, Council and Commission have reached an agreement …
Europe will grace over 8000 towns and villages with free public Wi-FiTNW
EU Agrees to Fund Free Wi-Fi for European Towns With No Internet CoverageNDTV
EU to provide Wi-Fi to everyone everywhere in EuropeGeo News, Pakistan
Siliconrepublic.com –The Register –Out-Law.com
all 9 news articles »

