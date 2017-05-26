Pages Navigation Menu

Plateau Govt rakes N2.5bn as IGR in Q1

Posted on May 26, 2017

PLATEAU State Government yesterday said that N2.5 billion has been collected as Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, in the first quarter of 2017. Chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service, PSIRS, Mr Dashe Arlat, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Jos the Plateau State capital. The chairman disclosed that the bulk of the revenue […]

