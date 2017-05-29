Pages Navigation Menu

Plateau Govt. spends N17bn on infrastructure in 2years

Posted on May 29, 2017

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau said on Monday that the state has spent N17 billion on infrastructure in the last two years. Lalong made the disclosure when he presented his mid term report to stakeholders at a town hall meeting in Jos to mark the Democracy Day. The governor said that some of the projects […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

