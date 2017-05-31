Pages Navigation Menu

Plateau judges threaten indefinite strike, give Lalong 14 days to pay allowances

A group under the aegis of Sharia, Area and Customary Court Judges Association of Nigeria (SACCJAN), Plateau State Chapter on Wednesday served Governor Simon Lalong with a 14-day ultimatum to pay their 9 years outstanding dressing allowances or will proceed on an indefinite sit down strike action. The Judges in a letter signed by its […]

