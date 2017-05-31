Plateau judges threaten indefinite strike, give Lalong 14 days to pay allowances

A group under the aegis of Sharia, Area and Customary Court Judges Association of Nigeria (SACCJAN), Plateau State Chapter on Wednesday served Governor Simon Lalong with a 14-day ultimatum to pay their 9 years outstanding dressing allowances or will proceed on an indefinite sit down strike action. The Judges in a letter signed by its […]

Plateau judges threaten indefinite strike, give Lalong 14 days to pay allowances

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

