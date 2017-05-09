Plateau Utd Lift Plateau FA Cup

Plateau United FC over the weekend, emerged winners of the Plateau State FA Cup, after a deserved 3-1 win over eternal rivals Mighty Jets in a pulsating final played at the Rwang Pam Stadium.

Ibeh Johnson scored a brace, one in each half, after Kabiru Umar had drawn the Jets level and gone on to dictate the pace of the game.

Jets’ Buhari Musa, who proved a handful for Plateau United’s defence, gave the Jets the lead when he positioned himself in the box to guide the ball into the net, after Bitrus Wash’s header towards goalkeeper John Gaadi did not go to plan.

However, the second half saw the Peace Boys bring their experience to bear, as they dominated the second-half, but could not go the whole yard, no thanks to poor finishing.

Both teams would now represent the state in the Federations’ Cup which would kick off later in the year.

Dolphins FC of Sabon Gari, Zaria, emerged winners of the 2017 Kaduna State Federation Cup, as they triumphed over Kaka Boys FC 6-5 (AET) in a keenly contested final yesterday at the Sabon Gari Township Stadium, Zaria.

Dolphins were superior in all their games and did not concede any goal, before getting to the finals, where they dominated their helpless foes in both halves – although they could not find the net, try as they did, thanks to the defense of the Kaka Boys.

Both states, having given a great account of themselves in the final, would represent the state in the Federations’ Cup, which would kick-off any time now.

Speaking after the game, the chairman, House Committee on Sports, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Honourable Yakubu Bityong, was confident that the lads would go far in the national version of the tourney, while the Kaduna State FA chairman, Honourable Sharreeff Kassim, commended both teams for their display of maturity throughout the 22-team competition.

