Please don’t dissolve my parents 39 years marriage, Son tells court

A 25-year-old man, Oluwaseun Omolayo, on Monday prayed an Ikole-Ekiti Customary Court in Ekiti State not to dissolve his parents’ marriage of 39 years.

Oluwaseun, the third among four children of the couple, made the plea while giving evidence in a divorce petition by his mother, Chief Idowu Omolayo, a former regent of Ayebode-Ekiti,

Idowu had approached the court and prayed for the dissolution of her 39 year-old marriage with Chief Olusola Omolayo, a farmer and civil servant.

She claimed that the husband did not take proper care of her and the children and in addition, constantly fought her.

Oluwaseun, who was the second witness of the petitioner’s, said although his mother sponsored 95 per cent of the children’s education, he did not want the court to dissolve the union.

He prayed the court to order his father to support his mother to take proper care of them (children).

Oluwaseun said his father earned monthly salary and sold palm-wine but refused to take care of the family.

Olusola, however, denied the testimonies of the witnesses and insisted that he supported his wife in paying bills for the children’s education.

The President of the court, Mrs Yemisi Ojo, adjourned the case until June 5.

She asked the defendant to come with his witnesses and evidence that he contributed to the children education financially when hearing on the matter would resume.

