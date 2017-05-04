Please Don’t Relocate your Church to Israel – APC Stalwart Timi Frank to T.B Joshua
A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has appealed to Prophet T.B Joshua to rescind his decision to relocate his church to Israel. Frank made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. He said that Joshua’s prayers were needed more now, considering the challenges confronting the country. “I am making this […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!