Please Enjoy These Ozzie Blokes Narrating An Incredible Meteor Shower [Video]

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Australia, Video | 0 comments

If you came here expecting one of those ‘Ozzie Man Reviews’ videos you’re out of luck, but I recommend you stick around anyway.

An Australian photographer called David Finlay headed to the east coast on Sunday to film the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, and he took a couple of mates along for the ride.

Prepare for plenty of ‘woah’ and ‘wow’ and ‘yeah’.

Meteors and some classic commentary from Down Under – what’s not to love?

