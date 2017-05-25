Please Enjoy What R1,5 Million Buys You In Sea Point These Days

Spoiler alert – not much.

So I’m going to skip the bit about how we all know that Cape Town property prices are out of control, and just get to the listing on Property24.

We’re talking R1,45 million (chop on transfer fees etc and you’re on R1,5 million), in Sea Point, listed as an apartment / flat – and measuring in at a whopping 22 square metres.

The one-bedroom is described as follows:

Cute and compact centrally located studio apartment, short-term letting and pets by application. Located within walking distance of the popular Sea Point promenade, ocean, coffee shops, amenities and public transport. Sea Point is one of Cape Town’s most affluent suburbs and there is a cosmopolitan mix of local and international visitors. Situated between Signal Hill, Lion’s Head and the Atlantic Ocean, it is close to the CBD, the V&A Waterfront, beachfront promenade and beaches.

Cute and compact? Your mother’s cute and compact.

Pets – plural? I think it’s time we looked at the pictures.

Bedroom seems nice…

I could wash and squat in there…

Not a great deal of room for creativity in the kitchen but I’ll eat…

Oh. I’ve just seen the entire place.

Your pets could have a real blast tearing around this pad, hey?

I guess this is now the going price for anything on the Atlantic Seaboard, but next time someone grumbles about entitled youth remind them that in their day they didn’t have to harvest their organs to put a roof over their heads.

Thanks, Nick

